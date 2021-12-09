TX Utility Regulator Fines Power Cos. $7.5M Over Winter Plans

By Keith Goldberg (December 9, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- A Royal Dutch Shell PLC unit headlines a list of Texas power generators facing a combined $7.5 million in penalties for failing to timely submit winter preparation plans required by state utility regulators in the wake of deadly power outages during a destructive winter storm. Staff of the Public Utility Commission of Texas on Wednesday issued notices to eight companies that own 13 electricity generators, alleging they blew a Dec. 1 deadline to submit winter weather readiness reports. According to the notices, the companies violated an October PUCT rule requiring power generators and transmission companies within the footprint of grid operator...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS