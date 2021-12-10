Crypto Co. B2C2 Appoints DOJ Veteran as GC

By Katryna Perera (December 10, 2021, 8:48 PM GMT) -- Cryptocurrency company B2C2 announced on Thursday that a former federal prosecutor who served in both the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey and the Southern District of New York has been hired by the company as general counsel and head of regulatory affairs. Dean Sovolos joined B2C2, which has offices in London and Jersey City, in early December. He is based in New Jersey. Sovolos spent five years as a federal prosecutor, during which he led investigations concerning terrorism, narcotics, cyber intrusions and other national security issues, he told Law360 on Friday. One of the most notable cases he...

