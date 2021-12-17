Health Hires: Balt, McDermott Will & Emery

By Adam Lidgett (December 17, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- Neurovascular business Balt has named a new legal chief, while McDermott Will & Emery LLP added various intellectual property attorneys focused on the life sciences sector, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Balt Jeffrey Sachs Balt has found a new chief legal and compliance officer in Jeffrey Sachs, who makes the move from immunology company Scipher Medicine, according to a Dec. 9 announcement. He will work out of Boston, Balt said. Besides Scipher, Sachs's vast experience includes working at various companies, including IQVIA, and also in private practice, according to Balt....

