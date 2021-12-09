Ill. Jury Awards Woman $21M For Car Crash Spinal Injury

By Celeste Bott (December 9, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- A Cook County, Illinois, jury on Thursday handed down $21 million in damages to a woman who suffered a severe spinal injury after a 2017 car accident that required surgery and will leave her with lifelong pain. Those jurors already found driver Ericka Taylor negligent in causing the accident that led to Kayla Neese's injuries, and awarded $21,059,014 after a damages-only trial that had been on hold for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, before kicking off in state court Nov. 30. According to Neese's lawsuit, Taylor was driving a Ford utility vehicle on behalf of her employer, community...

