Nonprofit Threatens To Sue Police For PM Office Party Probe

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 10, 2021, 6:49 PM GMT) -- A legal nonprofit announced Friday that it is ready to take London's police department to court for allegedly not investigating a rumored holiday party at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office last year while strict COVID-19 measures were in place. The Good Law Project said it wrote on Friday to the Metropolitan Police asking it to "justify its failure to investigate reports of an unlawful party being held at No. 10 Downing Street" on Dec. 18, 2020 — and threatening legal proceedings if it doesn't look into the matter. The prime minister's official office and residence is at 10 Downing Street, similar...

