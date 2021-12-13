'Varsity Blues' USC Football Scam Merits Prison, Feds Say

By Brian Dowling (December 13, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- Prosecutors in the "Varsity Blues" case asked a judge Thursday to approve an agreed-upon six-week prison term for a California mother who they say coordinated "at every turn" with the scheme's ringleader to boost her son's college entrance test scores and bribe his way into the University of Southern California as a fake football recruit. Marci Palatella, the CEO of a California liquor distributor, inked a plea deal with prosecutors in August, less than two weeks before she was set to stand trial in the case alongside two other parents: John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz, both of whom were ultimately convicted on all charges. ...

