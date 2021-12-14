Tribe Sues Calif. Over Bad Faith Gaming Negotiations

By Joyce Hanson (December 14, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- A federally recognized tribe has sued California on claims that the state and Gov. Gavin Newsom have engaged in bad faith gaming compact talks with the tribe, saying the state has failed to consider a fair renewal of their agreement and wants to replace it with an unacceptable compact. Berry Creek Rancheria of Maidu Indians of California said it has been attempting to renegotiate its tribal-state agreement under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 since February 2018, and that it is also fighting state and federal government-approved "off-reservation" gambling proposals by rival tribes who seek to compete unfairly with Berry...

