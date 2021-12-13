Credit Suisse To Refund Another $400M In Greensill Funds

By Najiyya Budaly (December 13, 2021, 4:46 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse AG said on Monday that it will refund investors in funds linked to the Greensill Capital group another $400 million, the sixth payout since the supply-chain finance company collapsed in March. The big Swiss lender said that it plans to pay back the cash on Dec. 15, bringing the total amount that it has refunded since terminating the funds to $6.7 billion. The bank's asset manager, known as CSAM, suspended the funds, which held a total of $10 billion, on March 1 after Greensill's insurer refused to extend a $4.6 billion policy. Troubled financier Lex Greensill's company filed for administration in Britain a...

