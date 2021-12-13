Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tatneft Wants Ukraine's Appeal Over $112M Award Nixed

By Clark Mindock (December 13, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- Russian oil company PAO Tatneft says Ukraine has stonewalled a discovery order over a $112 million arbitral award and wants the D.C. Circuit to force the country's hand.

Tatneft said Friday that the D.C. Circuit doesn't have jurisdiction to consider the appeal lodged by Ukraine of a discovery order, despite the numerous attempts by Ukraine to dodge that responsibility through stay motions and now an appeal.

Tatneft said the discovery order is interlocutory in nature and so isn't appropriate for the type of legal appeal Ukraine is attempting. And despite other attempts to slow things down or have proceedings stop, Tatneft...

