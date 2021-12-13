Tatneft Wants Ukraine's Appeal Over $112M Award Nixed

By Clark Mindock (December 13, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- Russian oil company PAO Tatneft says Ukraine has stonewalled a discovery order over a $112 million arbitral award and wants the D.C. Circuit to force the country's hand. Tatneft said Friday that the D.C. Circuit doesn't have jurisdiction to consider the appeal lodged by Ukraine of a discovery order, despite the numerous attempts by Ukraine to dodge that responsibility through stay motions and now an appeal. Tatneft said the discovery order is interlocutory in nature and so isn't appropriate for the type of legal appeal Ukraine is attempting. And despite other attempts to slow things down or have proceedings stop, Tatneft...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS