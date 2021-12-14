Pension Funding Surplus Falls By £33B Amid Volatile Markets

By Martin Croucher (December 14, 2021, 12:49 PM GMT) -- The average funding surplus of pension schemes in Britain shrank by £33.1 billion ($43.8 billion) in November, the retirement savings guarantee fund said on Tuesday, a further decline brought about by a reduction in bond yields. The Pension Protection Fund said that the value of assets over liabilities at the 5,215 defined benefit retirement plans that it monitors fell to £81.4 billion at the end of November. That was a slump from £114.5 billion in the previous month. The U.K. pension market has recovered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the stock market was tumbling and pension plans faced a record...

