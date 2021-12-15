Senate Confirms Labor Lawyer Jennifer Sung To 9th Circ.

By James Arkin (December 15, 2021, 1:29 PM EST) -- The Senate voted 50-49 along party lines to confirm Jennifer Sung to the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday, making her the second of President Joe Biden's nominees added to that court and the 11th appellate court pick confirmed by the Senate this year. Sung, a labor lawyer and former union organizer, has been a member of the Oregon Employment Relations Board since 2017. She was nominated in June, but her confirmation was delayed after she became the first of Biden's judicial nominees to receive a tied vote in the evenly divided Judiciary Committee in October. Republican senators objected to a letter Sung...

