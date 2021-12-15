German Authorities Search SEB Office In Cum-Ex Probe

By Todd Buell (December 15, 2021, 1:12 PM EST) -- German authorities investigating so-called cum-ex transactions, in which multiple refunds are claimed for a tax that was only paid once, have searched the offices of Swedish bank SEB in Frankfurt, the bank said in a statement sent to Law360 Wednesday. The authorities who inspected SEB's offices Tuesday and Wednesday were looking into previous employees of the bank's German subsidiary, the lender said. The bank said it is cooperating with authorities but denied any involvement in the cum-ex transactions. "To the best of our knowledge, SEB in Germany has not offered or conducted transactions where the purpose is to recover tax that was not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS