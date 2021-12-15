Justices Will Hear Union Pacific Conductor's Negligence Suit

By Linda Chiem (December 15, 2021, 12:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider whether Union Pacific Railroad Co. must face a negligence suit from a conductor who was injured while preparing a train for departure that had been temporarily stopped at an Illinois rail yard. In a case that seeks further clarity on the standard for enforcing federal railroad employee safety regulations, the justices granted Bradley LeDure's petition for certiorari challenging a Seventh Circuit panel's June 2020 decision in favor of Union Pacific. The Seventh Circuit panel had said that the Locomotive Inspection Act and its regulations didn't apply to the dispute because the train that LeDure...

