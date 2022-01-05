'Flooded': Jan. 6 Caseload Draws Nationwide Legal Effort

As the national average for federal criminal charges declined slightly, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia saw a dramatic increase in its criminal caseload in the year ending on September 30, 2021. The 524 criminal cases filed in that period represented nearly double the average from the prior year, due to the sudden glut of charges brought against the Capitol insurrectionists.





Defenders Closer to Home

The D.C. federal public defender's office has made an effort to pair January 6th defendants with out-of-district federal defenders in their district. Of the 123 cases handled by outside federal defenders, only 23 are in different districts than their clients.

Click any dot or line to isolate cases. Hover over the grey dots and lines to view public defenders and their cases, and hover over the gold dots to view individual prosecutions.



