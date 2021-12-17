Ga. Businessman Drops $6M Dispute Over Security Co. Deal

By Morgan Conley (December 17, 2021, 4:50 PM EST) -- A Georgia businessman who sued over a failed $6 million transaction has agreed to drop the suit less than two months after Georgia's new business court declined to permit an appeal of its order holding onto the dispute. In a stipulation of dismissal Thursday, Daren Hoeffner informed the court he has decided to drop his claims against Controlled Access Inc. and one of its owners, Peter Brookner, with each party agreeing to pay their own attorney fees and costs. The voluntary dismissal is not due to any underlying settlement agreement, counsel for Controlled Access and Brookner told Law360 Friday. The stipulation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS