Disney Can't Sink Writers' Claim 'Pirates' Franchise Looted IP

By Hailey Konnath (December 17, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday refused to hand a quick win to the Walt Disney Co. in a copyright suit claiming it pilfered the "Pirates of the Caribbean," finding that there's a factual disagreement over the similarity of the works at issue and that the dispute belongs before a jury. U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall denied Disney's request for summary judgment, rejecting the company's argument that there is no substantial similarity between the unproduced script penned by plaintiff screenwriters Ezequiel Martinez Jr. and Arthur Lee Alfred II and the "Pirates" films." The parties submitted dueling export reports on the...

