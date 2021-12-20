Police Hit Gang Using Mortgages To Launder Drug Money

By Irene Madongo (December 20, 2021, 5:24 PM GMT) -- European enforcement agencies have arrested 17 people and seized €6 million ($6.8 million) in assets in a crackdown on a criminal organization that laundered its dirty cash by paying mortgages, Europol said. The Belgian Federal Police, French Gendarmerie and Spanish Civil Guard dismantled the group on Dec. 14 and 15, Europol said on Friday. The gang was involved in trafficking drugs such as cocaine and hashish to southern Spain using speedboats, the enforcement agency said. The man suspected of leading the gang, who was also arrested, is believed to be one of the major importers of such drugs from Morocco to the...

