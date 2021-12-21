Minn. Agency Stands By Air Permit Issued To Metals Mine

By Morgan Conley (December 21, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has stood by its decision to issue an air quality permit for a copper-nickel-platinum mine in the northeast of the state, saying the company didn't mislead regulators and that the potential for a future expansion doesn't cost the mine its air permit. The revised decision issued on Monday comes after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in July that the agency had to better explain its approval of the air permit issued to PolyMet Mining Inc. The panel directed the MPCA to release a new decision that better addresses opponents' concerns that the company misrepresented the intended...

