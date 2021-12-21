Ex-GPB Capital CEO Sues In Chancery For Legal Fees

By Rose Krebs (December 21, 2021, 3:43 PM EST) -- GPB Capital's former CEO has sued the private equity firm in Delaware Chancery Court in a bid to make it cover legal costs for his defense against securities fraud and conspiracy charges linked to a purported $1.8 billion scheme that defrauded thousands of investors. In a complaint filed late Monday against GPB Capital Holdings LLC and affiliated funds, David Gentile asserts he is owed roughly $755,000 so far for Kobre & Kim LLP's work defending him from criminal and civil claims he is facing in multiple legal actions. "Notwithstanding GPB's clear acknowledgement that Mr. Gentile has a right to advancement, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS