Horizon, Pa. Pharmacy Settle $10M Insurance Fraud Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 21, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and a Pennsylvania mail-order pharmacy have settled the insurer's lawsuit alleging the company bilked it out of $10 million, according to an order filed in New Jersey federal court. The administrative termination order signed by U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp on Monday said the court had learned the matter was settled, but didn't disclose details of the deal. The January 2017 complaint, accusing Focus Express Mail Pharmacy Inc. of fraud survived two dismissal bids and endured what one docket notation described as "prolonged discovery." Horizon alleged that it paid out $10 million...

