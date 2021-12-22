Group Says Feds Making 'End Runs' To Impose Net Neutrality

By J. Edward Moreno (December 22, 2021, 7:14 PM EST) -- Conservative think tank Free State Foundation is accusing the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Treasury of exceeding their authority and bypassing current Federal Communications Commission rules to improperly implement "rigid" and "overly regulatory" net neutrality policies. According to the foundation, the USDA and Treasury are pushing net neutrality as they disburse billions of dollars in broadband funding. These moves go directly against a move by the Trump-era FCC in 2017 that repealed so-called net neutrality rules and gave the agency more authority to regulate internet service providers, the foundation said. Although FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, has pushed to reinstate...

