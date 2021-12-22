Maytag Aircraft Corp. Pays $1.9M For Fort Hood Fuel Spill

By Katie Buehler (December 22, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- Colorado-based defense contractor Maytag Aircraft Corp. has agreed to pay roughly $1.9 million to settle claims it negligently caused a jet fuel spill at Fort Hood in 2014 and made false statements to investigators to avoid paying related cleanup costs, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Federal prosecutors stated in a news release the settlement will resolve allegations Maytag violated the False Claims Act by having employees falsely tell federal investigators a fuel valve was properly closed and locked prior to the January 2014 spill at Fort Hood's Robert Gray Army Airfield Bulk Storage and Hydrant Facility in central Texas....

