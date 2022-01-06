Paralympic Committee Fights Suit For Dropped Training Deal

By Silvia Martelli (January 6, 2022, 12:29 PM GMT) -- The organizer of the Paralympic Games is fighting a lawsuit brought by a provider of training services for international sporting associations, denying that it used a pretext not to renew a joint venture agreement. The International Paralympic Committee said in its defense filed at the High Court that it had a right not to renew a 2008 contract that established the International Paralympic Committee Academy. The services provided by IF Education under the agreement were "fundamentally defective" in several ways, the committee said in a defense filed on Dec. 29 and now made public. The academy launched a series of training...

