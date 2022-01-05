$20M Acquisition Would End Maryland Pot Biz Feud

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 5, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- Multistate cannabis company MariMed Inc. will pay $20 million to acquire Maryland pot company Kind Therapeutics USA LLC in a deal that, if finalized, would resolve a legal tussle between the companies, MariMed announced Wednesday. MariMed characterized the deal as representing the "successful implementation of its strategic growth plan to consolidate the multiple state cannabis businesses it organically developed and manages." According to MariMed, Kind is currently the tenant of MariMed subsidiary Mari Holdings MD LLC. The subsidiary is also currently building a dispensary for Kind, the companies said. MariMed CEO Bob Fireman said Wednesday that the deal in Maryland, a...

