Clyde & Co. Fights £19M Claim Over Failed Barclays Suit

By Silvia Martelli (January 11, 2022, 2:08 PM EST) -- Clyde & Co. is fighting a £19 million ($26 million) suit from a storage company, rejecting accusations that the London law firm should have refused to advise it on the viability of a swap misselling claim against Barclays. In its amended High Court defense filed on Jan. 5, the firm denied that it should not have agreed to advise Rhino Enterprises Properties Ltd. on swap claims that the company intended to bring against Barclays PLC. Rhino sued the law firm, claiming breach of contractual, tortious and fiduciary duties. Clyde & Co. was appointed to assess the merits of the swap claims by...

