NY Lawmakers Tout Plan To Make Fashion Industry Greener

By Morgan Conley (January 7, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- Lawmakers in both the New York Senate and Assembly announced a first-of-its-kind legislation Friday that seeks to hold major fashion brands accountable for their environmental impact by requiring transparency about the social and environmental toll of their operations. The proposed Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act would require fashion companies that sell their products in New York and have global revenues exceeding $100 million to "map their supply chains," and disclose the environmental and social impacts of each step, including materials sourcing and shipping. State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, whose district includes portions of the Bronx and Westchester Counties, and Assembly Member...

