Aston Lark Buys Phoenix Healthcare Amid Acquisition Spree

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 7, 2022, 5:15 PM GMT) -- Insurance broker Aston Lark has reached a deal to acquire U.K. firm Phoenix Healthcare, making it the latest in a string of acquisitions for the Goldman Sachs-backed broker. Aston Lark said on Thursday that it has bought Phoenix Healthcare, an independent U.K. broker and adviser specializing in corporate health care provision. It did not give details about the dollar value of the deal. "We're becoming a real powerhouse in private medical insurance, and I'm delighted to welcome Paul, Lee and their team to the Aston Lark family," Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group chief executive, said. The deal to buy the firm,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS