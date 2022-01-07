Snap Urges 7th Circ. To Back Arbitration Of BIPA Claim

By Lauraann Wood (January 7, 2022, 6:15 PM EST) -- Snapchat's parent company urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to back a district court finding that an Illinois minor must individually arbitrate her Biometric Information Privacy Act claims against the company, arguing she waived her main argument for keeping her lawsuit in court. Snap Inc.'s counsel urged a three-judge panel during oral argument to agree with a lower court that found an 11-year-old minor who misrepresented her age when she joined Snapchat was legally bound by the social platform's terms of service, which include a requirement that she individually arbitrate any claim she may have against the company. The minor, identified...

