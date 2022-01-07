Walgreens' Settlement History To Stay Out Of SF Opioid Row

By Hannah Albarazi (January 7, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge won't require Walgreens to disclose details of confidential settlements paid to former employees regarding the pharmacy giant's opioid dispensing practices, saying during a discovery hearing Friday that settlement amounts don't bolster claims that Walgreens and others fueled the opioid epidemic in San Francisco. San Francisco's City Attorney— which claims the pharmacy chain created a public nuisance in the city by improperly dispensing prescription opioids— argued that the amount Walgreens has paid over the years to settle claims from pharmacists saying they've had their due diligence interfered with goes to Walgreens' knowledge of the opioid dispensing problem....

