Willkie Hires Ex-DLA Piper Lawyers For UK Insurance Practice

By Irene Madongo (January 12, 2022, 5:11 PM GMT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has added former DLA Piper partners Melanie James and Tim Baumgartner to its London practice as the firm looks to strengthen its insurance and regulatory business. James has more than two decades' experience handling insurance, reinsurance transactional and regulatory matters, the law firm said. She also advises on non-contentious insurance transactions, including cross-border mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures. James also covers the licensing of reinsurance platforms across Europe, and regulation from agencies such as the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, Willkie added. Baumgartner specializes in corporate transactions in the insurance sector, including joint...

