Fed's Powell Sees Climate Stress Tests As 'Important Priority'

By Jon Hill (January 11, 2022, 11:02 PM EST) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday cast climate-focused stress tests as a top priority for his agency's oversight of banks and signaled possible changes in store for a bank leverage requirement as senators weighed his nomination for another four-year term at the central bank's helm. Appearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell spent the bulk of his more than two-hour confirmation hearing addressing lawmakers' concerns about rising inflation, supply chain woes and other challenges to the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic. But Powell, who drew bipartisan endorsements at the hearing, also branched out from monetary policy to field questions...

