Money Laundering Regs Too Unwieldy To Police Art Market

By Alexandra Darraby (January 14, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Digital reality profoundly changes how we experience and interpret the world, and that perception affects financial markets and their regulators. It is not surprising that the International Monetary Fund focused on virtual assets when in October it published a comprehensive anti-money laundering and combating terrorism list of such crimes, focusing on virtual markets, ransomware and cryptoassets. Ironically, the concerns about 21st century virtual criminality and terrorist financing have turned back the clock to antiquity as the trade awaits the U.S. Department of the Treasury's new arts regulations. A legal recap helps explain how classical antiquity became the target of virtual money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS