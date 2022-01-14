Real Estate Firm Fights $112M Steinhoff Fraud Suit

By Silvia Martelli (January 14, 2022, 4:25 PM GMT) -- A British real estate company has hit back at claims that it helped the former chief executive of retail giant Steinhoff Group misappropriate $112 million in a crippling accounting scandal, arguing that payments were legitimate loans. In a defense filed at the High Court on Jan. 11, Formal Holdings Ltd., its current director Malcolm King and his son Nicholas, a former director of the real estate company, fought accusations leveled by two Steinhoff subsidiaries that they had conspired to defraud the group through a series of bogus transactions between 2009 and 2017. The units of the South African furniture retailer said in their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS