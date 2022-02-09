Ex-Ukraine President Settles $260M Suit Over PrivatBank

By Silvia Martelli (February 9, 2022, 12:48 PM GMT) -- The former head of Ukraine's central bank has reached a settlement with Ukrainian oligarch Igor Surkis over his allegations that she conspired with the country's ex-president to wipe out funds belonging to his family's companies during the nationalization of PrivatBank. Judge Sara Cockerill signed off an agreement in a consent order filed at the High Court on Jan. 18, resolving a $260 million conspiracy claim brought by Surkis against the country's former president, Petro Poroshenko, and Valeria Gontareva, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine between 2014 and 2017. The order allowed the claim against Gontareva to be withdrawn and said...

