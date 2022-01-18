Soccer Club Sues Axa Over COVID Biz Interruption Policy

By Silvia Martelli (January 18, 2022, 5:04 PM GMT) -- A semi-professional soccer club has sued AXA Insurance to recover losses it suffered when government restrictions imposed during COVID-19 forced it to shut down, saying the insurer must pay out after a landmark U.K. Supreme Court decision. Altrincham Football Club, based near Manchester in northwest England, said in a High Court claim that AXA Insurance U.K. PLC owes it £250,000 ($340,000) plus interest after it was forced to close from March 2020 to June 2021. The club said that its claim, filed on Dec. 12 and now made public, relies on a 2021 ruling by the top court in The Financial Conduct Authority...

