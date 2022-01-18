Cambridge Dept. To Research Geopolitical, Climate Risks

By Irene Madongo (January 18, 2022, 5:47 PM GMT) -- A risk study unit at the University of Cambridge has announced it has set up an insurance research consortium focused on protecting society from systemic risks such as pandemics, climate change and geopolitical upheaval. The consortium will be funded by companies such as Pool Re, Britain's terrorism reinsurance mutual, and will also cover digital threats and financial crises, the Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies at the university's Judge Business School said on Monday. The Cambridge research team will look at new financial products and evaluate the benefits they bring in return on underwriting capital, potential for consumer protection and their general impact...

