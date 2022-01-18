David Polk-Led Credo Technology Launches $275M IPO

By Tom Zanki (January 18, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- Global semiconductor firm Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. set on Tuesday a price range for an estimated $275 million initial public offering. The San Jose, California-based Credo — represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and underwriters counsel Sullivan & Cromwell LLP — told regulators it plans to offer 25 million shares priced between $10 and $12, raising $275 million at midpoint. Credo said new investors Blackrock Inc., Capital Research Global Investors and GIC Private Limited had indicated interest in buying shares worth up to $120 million based on the IPO price. The offering is set to price the week of Jan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS