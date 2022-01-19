6th Circ. Says Hospital Can't Avoid Deaf Man's Lost Leg Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 19, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit rejected a Knoxville, Tennessee, hospital system's bid to time bar a discrimination lawsuit by a deaf man who claims he lost his foot because the medical center refused to provide an American Sign Language interpreter, ruling that the Affordable Care Act's statute of limitations for such claims is four years. In a published opinion issued Tuesday, the three-judge panel said that Covenant Health and its subsidiary facility Parkwest Medical Center must face discrimination claims brought by patient Scott A. Tomei. The ACA doesn't explicitly state a time limit to file, so the court must assume that the standard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS