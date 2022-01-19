Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Says Hospital Can't Avoid Deaf Man's Lost Leg Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 19, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit rejected a Knoxville, Tennessee, hospital system's bid to time bar a discrimination lawsuit by a deaf man who claims he lost his foot because the medical center refused to provide an American Sign Language interpreter, ruling that the Affordable Care Act's statute of limitations for such claims is four years.

In a published opinion issued Tuesday, the three-judge panel said that Covenant Health and its subsidiary facility Parkwest Medical Center must face discrimination claims brought by patient Scott A. Tomei. The ACA doesn't explicitly state a time limit to file, so the court must assume that the standard...

