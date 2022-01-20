Charter Seeks 1st Circ. Redo Over Pro Rata Cable Law

By J. Edward Moreno (January 20, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- Charter Communications wants the First Circuit to reconsider a panel's decision upholding a Maine statute that requires cable companies to prorate customers' final bills rather than charge them for the full month. In a petition for a rehearing filed Tuesday, the cable company said the panel "erroneously determined an important question of federal preemption" when it reversed a lower-court order that blocked Maine's Pro Rata Act, which state legislators passed in March 2020 as part of a raft of pro-consumer initiatives. The appeals panel found that the law does not overstep the federal Cable Act because the local statute does not regulate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS