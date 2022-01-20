HCA Monopolizes Orthopedic Surgeries In Florida, Suit Says

By Carolina Bolado (January 20, 2022, 5:13 PM EST) -- An orthopedic surgical practice sued HCA Holdings Inc. on Wednesday, claiming that the health care company has attempted to monopolize the orthopedic surgical market in Sarasota, Florida, by partnering with local practices and then refusing to properly maintain their facilities, pushing patients to HCA hospitals. Location 24 LLC, which is made up of 12 of the 18 doctors who are part of the Kennedy-White Orthopedic Center, says HCA "deliberately diminishes the quality, reputation and capabilities" of the surgical practices is acquires by controlling the procedure scheduling and availability for patients and surgery center employee salaries, and by refusing to improve or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS