Texas AG Sues Google Over 'Misleading' DJ Endorsements

By Michelle Casady (January 19, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- Google LLC was sued by the state of Texas on Wednesday for allegedly violating state law by having radio disc jockeys broadcast "firsthand testimonials" praising the Pixel 4 phone before the phone had been released or used by the DJs. The lawsuit, filed in state district court in Montgomery County, Texas, alleges that Google violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act in October 2019 by employing iHeartMedia to broadcast the advertisements in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. Texas alleges Google wrote the scripts for the misleading testimonials and refused to provide samples of the phone to iHeartMedia after executives there...

