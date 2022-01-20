US Bias Law Covers Foreign Job Apps, Coach Tells DC Circ.

By Rachel Scharf (January 20, 2022, 12:46 PM EST) -- A Trinidadian soccer coach turned down for the head coaching gig at American University asked the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday to revive his race bias suit, arguing that federal discrimination laws cover non-citizens who apply to U.S. jobs while living abroad. David Nakhid wants the appellate court to reverse a D.C. federal judge's summary judgment decision freeing American from the coach's 2019 lawsuit, which alleged that the university didn't give him a fair shot due to his race, ethnicity and national origin. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled in September that because Nakhid is not a U.S. citizen and applied...

