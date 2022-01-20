Suit Says Pa. Councilors Cast Pre-Determined Amazon Vote

By Matthew Santoni (January 20, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Residents of a Pittsburgh suburb have appealed the local council's approval of a proposed Amazon sorting facility, claiming several council members should have recused themselves for having allegedly made up their minds in favor of the project before their vote. Churchill Future, representing owners of a dozen properties near the proposed project in Churchill, Pa., filed an appeal arguing that three of the seven borough council members had expressed support for redeveloping a former Westinghouse facility into an Amazon facility prior to public hearings and testimony, and should have recused themselves from a Dec. 21, 2021, vote to approve the project....

