NJ Tax Court Upholds Tax Regs, Rejects Solvay's Refund Bid

By Asha Glover (January 20, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Tax Court refused to invalidate regulations requiring proof of sales and use tax paid for manufacturing expenses in chemical giant Solvay's bid for a $155,000 tax credit. Chemical giant Solvay's bid for a $155,000 tax credit was rejected by the New Jersey Tax Court on Wednesday because the company had failed to prove it paid sales and use taxes on purchases. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) The decision, published Wednesday, upholds the New Jersey Division of Taxation's denial of the company's refund requests for its replacement part purchases because the company failed to prove it paid sales and use taxes...

