Defunct Health Care Co. Wins Claim Over Stolen Funds

By Silvia Martelli (January 21, 2022, 11:44 AM EST) -- A failed health care company prevailed in its claim against two former directors Friday after a London judge ruled that the pair illegally took money from the firm's accounts that should have been used to pay £36.4 million ($49.4 million) in taxes. High Court Judge Edwin Johnson granted summary judgment to Umbrella Care Ltd., which has been in liquidation since 2020, finding that two of its former directors, a married couple, breached their duties by wrongly taking money that should have been used to pay taxes between 2017 and 2020. Khair Un Nisa and Usman Khalid Raja withdrew money from the...

