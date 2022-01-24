UK Underfunded In Economic Crime Fight, Activists Say

By Najiyya Budaly (January 24, 2022, 12:38 PM GMT) -- Britain's fight against economic crime is "chronically underfunded," an anti-graft group said on Monday, as it urged the government to reinvest £3.9 billion ($5.3 billion) gathered in fines against criminals into law enforcement agencies. Spotlight on Corruption, a U.K.-based charity, said in a report that the government spends just 0.04% of gross domestic product, or £852 million, a year on fighting economic crime. But economic crime costs Britain's economy 14.5% of GDP, or £290 billion every year. The group said that law enforcement bodies clawed back £3.9 billion between 2016 and 2021 in fines, confiscation, forfeiture and civil recovery orders. Some...

