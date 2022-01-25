Credit Suisse Warns Legal Costs Stunted Q4 Earnings

By Najiyya Budaly (January 25, 2022, 11:11 AM GMT) -- Credit Suisse said Tuesday that it expects only to break even in group earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 as the lender sets aside 500 million Swiss francs ($544 million) to cover litigation costs for its investment banking business. Credit Suisse has said that funds set aside for legal costs "primarily relate to legacy litigation matters." (Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Credit Suisse Group AG said that the money set aside for legal costs is for "a number of cases where the group has more proactively pursued settlements and primarily relate to legacy litigation matters" in connection with its investment...

