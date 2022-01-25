Credit Suisse Beats Ex-Banker's £66M Espionage Case

By Christopher Crosby (January 25, 2022, 1:22 PM GMT) -- A former Credit Suisse banker's £66 million ($89 million) lawsuit was rejected on Tuesday as a London court found that the investment bank did not have to protect him from the risk of criminal charges arising from his work in Romania. The Swiss lender did not owe Vadim Benyatov a duty of care to avoid exposing him to the risk of criminal conviction, the High Court has found. (iStock) The Swiss lender did not owe Vadim Benyatov, who was head of European emerging markets, a duty of care to avoid exposing him to the risk of criminal conviction during his employment,...

