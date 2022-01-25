3 Firms Guide's Icanic Brands' $120M Deal For Cannabis Co.

By Katryna Perera (January 25, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- West Coast cannabis brand operator Icanic Brands Company Inc. announced Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to fully acquire LEEF Holdings Inc., a California-based extractions company, for at least $120 million, in a deal guided by McMillan LLP, Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP and Jackson Tidus. Vancouver-based Icanic's announcement states that the initial payment of the purchase price will be either $120 million or two times the trailing 12 months revenue of LEEF for the period ending on Sept. 30, 2021 — whichever amount is higher. The remainder of the purchase price will be satisfied when the deal closes...

