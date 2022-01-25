Judge Ends Restaurants' Bid For Coverage Of COVID Losses

By Carolina Bolado (January 25, 2022, 3:11 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday found that insurance policies issued by Landmark American Insurance Co. to a set of related companies operating wings restaurants in Florida and Alabama do not cover the economic losses they suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II granted Landmark's motion to dismiss Homestar Financial Group Inc.'s suit seeking coverage for losses caused by government orders shutting down restaurants and limiting their capacity in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Judge Wetherell said a number of state and federal courts in Florida have "almost uniformly held"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS